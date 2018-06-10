SS Rajamouli's next, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is reportedly a remake of SRK, Salman film Karan Arjun

After the Baahubali series, SS Rajamouli is all set to pull off a casting coup with his upcoming film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. While there is a lot of hype around the project, much less is known about the film's concept and story backdrop.

Now, according to a report by The News Minute, Rajamouli's film is loosely based on Rakesh Roshan's 1995 film Karan Arjun. The film was a major hit and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Rakhee, Amrish Puri and Mamta Kulkarni.

Rajamouli is reportedly writing the script of the film along with his father and noted screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad (who has also penned the script of Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan). The core plot of the film is supposed to be the same as Karan Arjun's, however, the story plot may be altered here and there, adds the News Minute report.

Tentatively titled, RRR, Rajamouli's next is scheduled to go on floors in August 2018, for which the director, as well as the lead actors, have begun their preparations. The look test for RRR was conducted in the US a couple of months ago.

While Baahubali was also based around rebirth/ reincarnation of the protagonist, it will not be a surprise if RRR is similar. Karan Arjun was based on two brothers who are murdered in the previous birth and they come together in their second birth to avenge their death.

