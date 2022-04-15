Randhir Kapoor says that the entire Kapoor fam missed Rishi Kapoor at Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally tied the knot. The two, who have been dating for several years, got married at Ranbir's home Vastu in a typical Punjabi wedding. The entire Kapoor family had gathered to celebrate Ranbir and Alia's wedding. However, it was an emotional occasion, and the Kapoors wished Rishi Kapoor had been present. Randhir Kapoor, Rishi's brother, spoke about how everyone wished the late actor had been present to see the great day.

Randhir told Hindustan Times that his entire family was ecstatic about Ranbir and Alia's wedding and described it as a wonderful occasion. “To be honest, everyone is emotional today as well. Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia are starting this new chapter,” Randhir was quoted saying. Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after a long struggle with cancer, for those who are unaware.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.