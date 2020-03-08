You are here:

Randeep Hooda says he is recovering from knee injury he sustained while shooting Salman Khan's Radhe

Actor Randeep Hooda has revealed that he is recovering after suffering a knee injury while shooting for his next film with Salman Khan, Radhe.

The film, which marks his third collaboration with the superstar after and Sultan, is set to release on Eid this year.

Here is Hooda's post

Radhe, being directed by Prabhu Deva, will feature Salman in the title role. His Bharat co-stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani are also part of the cast.

Randeep will be next seen in Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction, which will premiere on Netflix on 24 April.

Hooda had previously also sustained an injury while shooting an action sequence. The 43-year-old actor had a slight dislocation and he was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2020 14:24:04 IST