Randeep Hooda suffers injury while shooting for action sequence of Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva's cop film Radhe

Actor Randeep Hooda who has been roped in to play the main antagonist opposite the Bollywood star Salman Khan starrer Radhe, got injured while shooting an action sequence on the sets the film. The 43-year-old actor had a slight dislocation and he was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The incident occurred a few days back while shooting for the action sequence of the film and Randeep is reportedly back from the hospital and is in the best of his health now.

For the action scenes in the flick, Salman has signed a special Korean Stunt team to design the action sequences. The action-packed movie will ride on four to five action scenes which include a smoke fight, gun shoot-out, hand to hand fights and the most popular scene of every Salman Khan-starrer, a shirtless fight scene between the protagonist and antagonist, which is between Salman and Randeep.

It is going to be a visual treat for the fans as it will be the first time that the Highway actor will be playing a negative character.

Randeep will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's film Aajkal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen in Rat on a Highway, a thriller along with Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain and Mira Nair's web-series A Suitable Boy.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 10:36:16 IST