Just yesterday we learnt that the trailer of Ranbir-Shraddha’s much awaited rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be attached to Pathaan and will be seen by all audiences in cinemas next week onwards.

Today, we hear that the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will soon be releasing another poster and trailer of the film very soon. But, what’s interesting to know is that all Ranbir Kapoor fans know that the actor’s lucky number is 8. So the team will be releasing everything at 8 on every set date. We sure can see the Ranbir effect on this rom-com film of 2023!

A source informs us, “Ranbir is coming back in the rom-com genre after a long time and the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him. So to make this even more special for his fans and the audience the makers will launch all units at 8.”

Also, must add here that the movie will release on Holi which is also 8th March.

