Ranbir Kapoor’s number 8 funda for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?
Ranbir is coming back in the rom-com genre after a long time and the audience is eager to watch him
Just yesterday we learnt that the trailer of Ranbir-Shraddha’s much awaited rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be attached to Pathaan and will be seen by all audiences in cinemas next week onwards.
Today, we hear that the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will soon be releasing another poster and trailer of the film very soon. But, what’s interesting to know is that all Ranbir Kapoor fans know that the actor’s lucky number is 8. So the team will be releasing everything at 8 on every set date. We sure can see the Ranbir effect on this rom-com film of 2023!
View this post on Instagram
A source informs us, “Ranbir is coming back in the rom-com genre after a long time and the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him. So to make this even more special for his fans and the audience the makers will launch all units at 8.”
Also, must add here that the movie will release on Holi which is also 8th March.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Adityanath says UP safe for investors, interacts with Bollywood members in Mumbai
Adityanath assured industrialists of a strong law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, devoid of fear and free of land mafia
Shraddha Kapoor's 'street-food' outing with family will surely leave you hungry!
Shraddha's family is a close-knit one and they often take time out from their busy schedules to spend some quality time together.
Ali Fazal's psychological thriller The Underbug set to have world premiere at Slamdance Film Fest
The film was shot during the small respite of time of covid lockdowns in late 2020 and is currently in post production