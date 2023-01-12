Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar features stunning locations from Delhi to Spain
A source from the production says, 'As the film essentially revolves around romance and celebrates two people falling in love, with a twist, we needed a scenic setting and backdrop to make it picture perfect.'
Luv Ranjan, known for his unique take on love and relationship in modern times, has given us superhits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De. The one thing which is has been a constant in his films are the beautiful sets as well as stunning outdoor locations. TJMM, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar his upcoming directorial has also been shot in some stunning locations. As per our sources Luv has shot the film in Delhi and a major part of the film has also been shot in Spain. The film already has created a humongous buzz amongst the audiences for the chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The duo will be seen together for the first time on the big screen, viewers have seen a little glimpse of which were seen in the title announcer video.
A source from the production says, “As the film essentially revolves around romance and celebrates two people falling in love, with a twist, we needed a scenic setting and backdrop to make it picture perfect. After scouting for multiple locations, the team settled in for the stunning locations in Spain, the results of which have come out so beautiful. The audiences will not only fall in love with the debonair pair of Ranbir and Shradha but also with the picturesque locales that will light up the big screen.”
The film visibly imbibes all the checkmarks of youth trends right from the perspective of romance to the constant craving of wanderlust, from pret-a-porter fashion trends to youth speak humour. This is one film that we definitely need to watch in 2023.
The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.
