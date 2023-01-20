Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has had audiences excited with its quirky title and sizzling chemistry between the lead pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. While it has struck a chord with the youth with its refreshing feel, vibrant visuals and the promise of a rom-com which is very young and very today, it has only increased the anticipation to know more and made junta wait eagerly for the trailer. Seems like that wait is over as the sassy and colorful new poster that launched today has announced the release date of the trailer as 23rd of January.

The new poster brings alive the world of the film, which is very colorful, fun, and full of life. Given that it’s a Luv Ranjan film we can hazard a guess that the story of the film will be anything but cliché. Even love and relationships of today are also anything, but predictable. Audiences have waited for a while for a true-blue youth film and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar sure comes as a breath of fresh air promising a world that today’s youth will relate to.

Thankfully we don’t have to wait around much longer and the trailer of the film will surely give us more than a peak into what the sweet and Jhoothi character or Shraddha and Lovable Makkar character of Ranbir are actually upto.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

