All eyes are on the newbie parents of the B-town Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who welcomed their first child together on Sunday. After embracing motherhood on 6 November, Alia and her daughter have finally been discharged from Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital today. The news parents were clicked by the paparazzi while leaving the hospital with their newborn on Thursday, and many paps were stationed outside their house to capture the baby girl entering her home. Now, several videos and pictures are circulating on the internet showing Ranbir holding his princess in his arms, while Alia looked at the father-daughter duo with love. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a series of pictures and videos on his official Instagram account.

While both Ranbir and Alia avoided posing for the paps with their baby, the two looked overprotective of her as photographers tried their level best to click their pictures. The now-viral video shows Ranbir and Alia sitting in their car, whose windows are covered with a black translucent shield. While the new father held his princess in his arms, Alia was seen adoring the two together.

Alia and Ranbir completely covered the face of their baby, in a bid to keep it hidden from the cameras. Several videos reveal that paps and other on-lookers tried their best to peek inside their car, as they were driving out of the hospital, but their security was seen sternly pushing the paps away from the vehicle. Adorned with her pregnancy glow, Alia was seen dressed comfortably in a black baggy top. And Ranbir was seen sporting a casual look in a grey hoodie and black cap.

Earlier, Alia took to her official Instagram account to reveal that the couple has welcomed the baby girl. Dropping a graphic picture of a family of the lion, Alia wrote, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents! Love love love – Alia, and Ranbir.”

After tying the knot with Ranbir in April, it was back in June that Alia announced her pregnancy via social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the stars are also riding high on the success of their recently released Brahmastra. They both have multiple exciting projects lined up. Next, Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next. The actor also has an Animal in his kitty. On the other hand, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. Very soon the actress will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

