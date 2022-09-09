Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva is set to challenge the opening day collections of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi at the box office.

Finally, after a long wait and struggle, there is a sigh of relief for Bollywood as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva has taken excellent opening across the country. In the past few months, we have seen Hindi films failing big time to open with decent numbers at the box office but Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial has witnessed great numbers of above 50 per cent occupancy in the morning shows.

While the numbers in the multiplexes of metro cities are humongous, mass centres are also gaining momentum. During its advances, it recorded the highest bookings after KGF 2, Baahubali 2 and War. The film has the advantage of high ticket pricing as cinegoers are preferring 3D and IMAX versions over 2D.

Looking at the current scenario, it is expected that Brahmastra will become the biggest Bollywood opener post-pandemic beating Akshay Kumar‘s Sooryavanshi (Rs 26.29 crore) and if the numbers get stronger in the evening and night shows, it might surpass Sanju (Rs 34.75 crore) to become Ranbir’s highest first day grosser.

Well, as of now, we can say that Bollywood has got a reason to celebrate after a long time and we hope with the help of glowing reviews, Brahmastra remain super strong at the box office till the arrival of another biggie Vikram Vedha, which will hit the screens on 30 September.

A few hours back, director Ayan Mukerji penned a heartfelt note, which reads, “With Love and Light…Gratitude for the Journey, and Hope for the Future…Our Entire Team, and I, proudly present our work in Cinemas today…!And with many different emotions, hand over the movie to its’ rightful owners – Our Audiences !”

Co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy with a special cameo from Shah Rukh Khan.

