Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan's Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva is a visual spectacle, which deserves to be seen on the big canvas.

After facing several delays and obstacles, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji‘s ambitious project Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva has finally hit the screens today. The first part of the Astraverse trilogy, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles, is reportedly made on the humongous budget of Rs 350 crore.

The film has been in the news right from its inception and we must say the hype and buzz for the movie is totally worth as the first part of Brahmastra will not only impress you with its impeccable narrative but also make you proud for its out of the world VFX, which thus match with international standards.

Right from the first frame, Brahmastra takes you into the world of Astraverse and in no time you become a part of that world. The mythological element works extremely well as it connects with you instantly and you soon follow the journey of Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and the discovery of his superpowers.

The template theme of the movie is ‘Good Vs Evil’ (not completely evil) which we have seen in many films but what makes Brahmastra stand out is the way of presentation and introduction of Astras to cinegoers, which will not only amaze you but also take you closer to the ancient culture and tradition of our diverse country.

Ayan Mukerji has finely connected the dots and justified the purpose of every key character (Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan). The film has all the elements of being a commercial entertainer including romance, drama, action, adventure, fantasy and many more but the biggest USP is the VFX, which doesn’t only enhances the storytelling but also the cinematic experience of the moviegoers.

While a certain section of the audience is targeting the film for unnecessary reasons, Brahmastra is a proud ‘Made In India’ product, which will not only give you a mind-blowing experience on the silver screen but also garner praises for in the international circuits for its supreme VFX, which synced with the story amazingly.

Brahmastra is a visual spectacle, which deserves to be seen on the big canvas. If you are planning to watch the film, do prefer IMAX and 3D versions as it will take you cinematic experience to another level.

