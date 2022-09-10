Brahmastra marks the third collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

After taking an excellent start in the morning shows, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra witnessed a super hike, which resulted into humongous first-day collections. As per the early trends, the action-adventure fantasy movie earned between 36-37 crore including dubbed south versions.

Apart from the domestic market, the film has also taken the international markets by storm as it grossed around Rs 25 crore at the overseas box office. With this, the film stands now stand with the grand total of around Rs 75 crore (gross). Well, this humongous collection seems to be strong enough to shut down the trolls, who are spreading negativity on social media about the film.

The film will enter the Rs 100 crore club today at the global box office and looking at the current scenario, we can expect Brahmastra to cross the Rs 175 crore at the worldwide market in its opening weekend. Though it will be very crucial for the movie to hold well in the weekdays so that it can enjoy a longer run at the box office.

Brahmastra has not emerged as the biggest opener of 2022 for a Bollywood film but also for the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor as it surpassed the first-day collections of Sanju. In fact, it also became Alia’s biggest Bollywood opener beating Gully Boy and Kalank.

The film marks the third collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia along with a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. The south dubbed versions of the film are presented by SS Rajamouli.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.