Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot this week. Alia's stepbrother Rahul Bhatt revealed that the wedding might happen at Taj Hotel in Colaba.

The wedding updates of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently dominating the internet as fans are super-excited to see them as groom and bride. However, the wedding date and venue have been creating confusion among the fans as several reports are suggesting different dates and locations.

Earlier today, AajTak reported that Alia's stepbrother Rahul Bhatt told them that the couple has postponed their wedding. However, the gym instructor has now told Hindustan Times, that the channel has misquoted him and the wedding will happen on the date, which was decided.

Assuring that the wedding will take place before April 20, Rahul revealed that the wedding venue might shift to Taj Hotel, Colaba from Vastu apartment due to practical reasons. “The wedding venue might shift to Taj Hotel, Colaba for practical reasons. And that is to avoid paparazzi and maintain secrecy. The protocols and arrangements are being decided as we talk,” said Rahul.



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly wear the Sabyasachi creations on their big day. Earlier actresses like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif had opted for Sabyasachi's collections for their weddings.

The wedding will be a close-knit affair and will mark the attendance of family and close friends. Though many Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Amitabh Bachchan, Aditya Roya Kapur, Vicky Kaushal and others are expected to attend the wedding reception of the couple.



The pre-wedding festivities including mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will take place at RK House in Chembur. Alia Bhatt will reportedly don Manish Malhotra's ensembles for these functions.



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.