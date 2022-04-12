Have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt changed their wedding date? Here's all you need to know

Fans are set to witness one of the biggest Bollywood weddings this week as lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot in the next few days. However, there's a lot of confusion regarding the actual date of the wedding. While some reports said the duo will exchange wedding vows on April 14, some confirmed that the couple will tie the knot on April 15 instead.

Amid all these reports, there's a talk that Alia and Ranbir's wedding has been postponed. Yes, Alia's stepbrother, Rahul Bhatt told AajTak that there is no wedding happening on April 13 or 14. He went on to reveal that the dates were changed after the information was leaked to the media.

Rahul also clarified that the wedding will happen by April 20 and there will be an announcement regarding the new date soon.

Alia's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also told the channel that his friend and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor has requested him to not say anything about the wedding and he can't disregard her request.

The wedding of the duo will take place at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu apartment, where Alia also owns a flat. On the other hand, the pre-wedding festivities like Mehendi and Sangeet will happen at RK House in Chembur.

The couple will wear Sabyasachi outfits for their big day while Alia will don Manish Malhotra's ensembles for the pre-wedding festivities. The wedding ceremony will be a close-knit affair and will be attended by family members and close friends.

Several Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and others are expected to attend the wedding reception of Ranbir and Alia.

