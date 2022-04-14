Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her mehendi on her insta story which showed her late husband, Rishi Kapoor's name written on her index finger.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally tied the knot today, 14 April. The lovebirds got married at Kapoor’s Vastu residence in the presence of their close friends and family.

While the duo have not made any appearance since the pre-wedding festivities began yesterday, the groom’s mother Neetu Kapoor found the perfect way to include her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, in the occasion.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her mehendi. The mehendi has Rishi Kapoor’s name spelt out on her index finger. The photo was shared by Neetu Kapoor as an Instagram Story.

Watch it here:

Kapoor also shared a picture of herself with her ‘dance squad’ featuring Karisma Kapoor and her sister-in-law Rima Jain.

Check the picture here:

Neetu Kapoor had earlier shared a picture of her and Rishi Kapoor’s engagement. The couple got engaged on the occasion of Baisakhi on 13 April 1979. Check the post here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got into a relationship on the sets of their movie Brahmastra. The couple confirmed their relationship with an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. Kapoor has often made appearances on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account and reports suggest that the social-media shy actor might soon debut on these platforms as well.

The pre-wedding festivities yesterday saw a number of celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt arrive at the Vastu residence. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will soon move to Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill along with Neetu Kapoor.

The couple will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, alongside Nagrajuna and Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in the period action-drama Shamshera, while Bhatt will feature in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

