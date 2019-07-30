Rana Daggubati to bankroll Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic, starring Vijay Sethupathi

Mumbai: Actor Rana Daggubati is set to produce the biopic on celebrated cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, the makers announced on Tuesday, 30 July.

The film, to be produced under Rana's banner Suresh Productions, features Vijay Sethupathi as the Sri Lankan spin legend.

Rana said he is excited to have Sethupathi on board for the film to be directed by MS Sripathy and co-produced by Dar Media Pvt Ltd.

"Suresh Productions is going to be associated with Dar films in telling the story of a legend through legendary actor - Vijay Sethupathi as Muttiah Muralitharan... Coming soon," Rana said in a statement here.

"Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I'm looking forward to it. I'm delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me," Sethupathi said in a previous statement.

As per an earlier report, Muralitharan said that he is honoured that Sethupathi will portray him onscreen and the producers are looking to release the film in late 2020. He mentioned that he has been involved in the making of the film for several months and will continue to support the project.

Rana's recent home production film Oh Baby! was a blockbuster.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

