Oh Baby declared blockbuster with Rs 30 cr worldwide earnings; Gorilla tops opening weekend in Tamil Nadu

Samantha Akkineni's fantasy comedy-drama Oh Baby has surpassed the Rs 30 crore mark in worldwide theatrical revenue in two weeks of theatrical run. The makers have officially revealed the global total as Rs 35 crore with a charming poster. Oh Baby marks Samantha's second film as the solo lead after U-Turn, and is directed by Nandini Reddy.

Based on the highly popular Korean film Miss Granny, Oh Baby is an official Telugu adaptation jointly produced by Suresh Productions, Guru Films, and Kross Pictures worldwide theatrical rights were pegged at Rs 10 crore, and the recovery has already doubled the investment making the project a solid blockbuster at the ticket window.

In the US, Oh Baby is inching towards the million-dollar mark with the running total standing at $905,268 (Rs 6.24 crore). It is currently the fifth top-grossing South Indian film in the US this year, after F2: Fun and Frustration, Maharshi, Jersey, and NTR: Kathanayakudu. If it sails past the coveted $1 million mark towards the end of this weekend, Oh Baby will become the fourth Telugu to attain the feat in 2019 after F2: Fun and Frustration, Maharshi, and Jersey. Samantha has been part of 14 million dollar films in the US in her career so far. Oh Baby is going to be extra special for the actress since it would be the first movie as solo lead to touch the milestone.

This week, ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's action drama iSmart Shankar, starring Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nabha Natesh, is gearing up for release on 19 July. Primary screens of Oh Baby will go with the new release in the Telugu states. The worldwide theatrical rights of the film are estimated to be Rs 20 crore, and it has to pull in a global share of Rs 20 crore and more to emerge as a hit at the box office.

Kollywood witnessed a string of releases last week, including Jiiva and Shalini Pandey's heist comedy Gorilla, Yogi Babu's second lead-hero outing Gurkha, Vikranth's sports drama Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2, and crime thriller Bodhai Yeri Buddhi Maari, which featured a bevy of newcomers. The Don Sandy-directed Gorilla reportedly earned a cumulative opening weekend total of more than Rs 3 crore and topped the box office for 12 to 14 July in both Tamil Nadu and Chennai city.

Yogi Babu-starrer Gurkha has collected a total of Rs 2.3 in Tamil Nadu in its opening weekend, followed by Disney's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which has become a clean blockbuster in the state with a total of nearly Rs 8.5 crore. While the extended first-week revenue of Spider-Man: Far From Home is estimated to be Rs 6.9 crore, the second-weekend earnings of the film are said to be Rs 1.6 crore. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan's Hindi film Super 30 has taken the fourth spot in the weekend box office chart in Tamil Nadu, with a total of Rs 1.38 crore.

"It's been a lull at the Tamil Nadu box office for the last few months. The industry needs a big hit like Petta or Viswasam to revive the momentum at the box office. The cash flow in the industry has deteriorated because of continuously under-performing films. The trade has now pinned high hopes on this week's releases Kadaram Kondan and Aadai to provide some fillip to exhibitors," a popular Chennai-based distributor, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Firstpost.

Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Kadaram Kondan has a good buzz in the trade, and so does Amala Paul's film Aadai, whose latest promos have earned excellent traction among netizens. While Kadaram Kondan, said to be based on French thriller Point Blank, is helmed by Thoongavanam director Rajesh M Selva and produced by Kamal Haasan, Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan-fame has directed Aadai.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 08:57:03 IST