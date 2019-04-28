Rana Daggubati on Baahubali 2: The Conclusion turning 2 — This day changed my life and Indian cinema forever

New Delhi: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, starring actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati set a benchmark in Indian cinema. Today, 28 April marks the second anniversary of Baahubali: The Conclusion. Hence, the makers of the film are thankful for all the support.

"It’s been two years for the epic saga that has not only set unbeatable records but also the supreme standards in Indian cinema. Thank you, everyone, for supporting us, trusting us and enabling us to make something so big. We are obliged. Keep loving us!" reads a post shared from official Twitter handle of Baahubali franchise.

Its been two years for the epic saga that has not only set unbeatable records but also the supreme standards in Indian cinema.✊🏻

Thank you everyone for supporting us, trusting us and enabling us to make something so big. We are obliged. Keep loving us! 🙏🏻 #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/HWXPlRNy60 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) April 28, 2019

Rana Daggupati, who essayed the role of Bhallaladeva, shared how the film has changed his life. He wrote, "Two years this day changed my life and Indian cinema forever!! Baahubali."

Two years this day changed my life and Indian cinema forever!! #Baahubali pic.twitter.com/XezO0D42I4 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 28, 2019

The epic saga Baahubali was directed by SS Rajamouli. The magnum opus stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

The war drama Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released on 28 April, 2017, while Baahubali: The Beginning was released on 10 July, 2015.

