Ramayan re-telecast inspires memefest on Twitter; netizens pit Doordarshan against Netflix, Hotstar

FP Trending

Mar 28, 2020 16:47:17 IST

A large number of Indians gathered in front of their television sets on Saturday morning to get a dose of nostalgia.

How? The first episode of the popular mythological serial of yesteryears Ramayan was telecast at 9 am on Saturday.

National broadcaster Doordarshan has decided to telecast reruns of both Ramayan and Mahabharata from 28 March.

Also Read on Firstpost: Rerun of Ramayan on Doordarshan during 21-day lockdown period may serve dual purpose; keep people at home, boost Hindutva

Written and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan was a big hit of the 90s. Most of the actors from the TV show became household names.

Both sections of viewers, those who saw the original series and those who did not, expressed their feelings on social media after the first episode was telecast.

And of course, all was not sappy and nostalgic. Memes and jokes on Ramayan were aplenty on social media.

Ramayan trended in India with more than 80,000 tweets made with the hashtag.

Here are some of the top tweets doing the rounds on the internet

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also tweeted a picture of him watching Ramayan on television. However, he soon deleted the post amid mounting criticism. Several people took to Twitter to express their ire against the minister. They said Javadekar should monitor the condition of coronavirus patients and work towards removing hardships faced by daily wage workers due to the 21-day lockdown.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 16:48:14 IST

