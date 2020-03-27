Ramayan to be re-telecast on Doordarshan from 28 March, Prakash Javadekar announces 'on public demand'

Popular mythological show Ramayan, which became a household name in the late 1990s and early 2000, will be telecast on the national public broadcaster Doordarshan once again.

The announcement was made by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Twitter on Friday.

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.@narendramodi

Created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar, the first episode of Ramayan was aired in 1987. Ramayan is the television adaptation of the ancient Hindu epic of the same name and is mostly based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Ramcharitramanas by Tulsidas. Over the years, the epic show has seen a number reruns on television. The current rerun comes a few days ahead of Rama Navami, which falls on 2 April, and is celebrated as Lord Rama's birthday. Moments after the announcement, stand-up comic Kunal Kumra took to Twitter in order to comment on Javadekar's announcement.

Honourable I & B Minister, You should’ve taken this bold step on the same day the Ayodhya Judgement came on public demand 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/ty1PDVRLHm — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 27, 2020

Many channels are re-running older content and once-popular shows as the shootings of films and serials have been called off owing to 21-day lockdown announced by the government to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus.

Recently, the cast of Ramayan was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. The protagonists of the show, Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, and Sunil Lahri, who essayed the role of Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana respectively, recalled the the good old days during the show.

Meanwhile, a trilogy on the Ramayana is also being developed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

