​In conversation with Ram Gopal Varma on the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’.

​Ram Gopal Varma is the first major Indian filmmaker to speak in support of Vivek Agnihotri and The Kashmir Files. Speaking on the spectacular success of this “small’ film the intrepid frank speaker Ramu chuckles, “Why are they not speaking about the film? Because they are scared. A small film with no stars made at a budget of Rs 6 crores has crossed earnings of Rs 200 crores. You can’t BUY that kind of success. Nor can you bully so many millions of people to go and see the film. The Kashmir Files has shaken up all box-office equations. Such a phenomenon happens once in a blue moon.”

About the belief that The Kashmir Files has succeeded due to the support from the Central Government Ramu scoffs, “What has Chennai got to do with the BJP? And how many people​ in the South​ know​ about what happened​ to the Kashmiri Pandits? In Chennai The Kashmir Files opened in three theatres; within a week it was being screened 20​-​25 theatres more. How do you explain this?”

Ramu feels that it is the content that is making the film such a big success. He says, “Somewhere this slice of history has cut deep. It has affected people deeply. They are moved by the story. This is a game-changer for Bollywood. Now you will have many filmmakers jumping in to do their Kashmir Files. They will spend less than 10 crores on subjects that​ are powerful and real and hope to make the same kind of profits as Vivek’s film. Even if they don’t make 200 crores, they will be happy with 100 crores or even 50 crores.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

