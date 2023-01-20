Ram Charan and Jr NTR’S RRR has put India on the global map. Even more, their foot tapping song Naatu Naatu, that has won the Golden Globe Award and Critics’ Choice Award for Best Song, has everyone grooving to it.

Recently, Ram Charan’s mother-in-law Shobana Kamineni, who is in Davos at the World Economic Forum, was seen performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu. Her daughter and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela too shared the video on her Twitter, writing, “Very proud mother in law – #NatuNatu in Davos Love mom @shobanakamineni’.”

Shobana Kamineni is the executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and a member of its founding family.

Naatu Naatu finds fans in Hollywood

The addictive song from RRR is a visual treat to watch as the two actors seamlessly match their steps. The song has been composed by MM Keeravaani, sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and choreographed by Prem Rakshith. After winning international awards and being nominated for the Oscars, the film and its song have found fans globally. Actor Jessica Chastain had taken to her Twitter to praise the film and the song.

Watching this film was such a party 💖 https://t.co/ew9pg5YwCn — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 6, 2023

Earlier Game of Thrones’ fame Nathalie Emmanuel too rooted for the song and praised it on her Twitter, calling it ‘a sick movie’. The song’s energetic dance moves and synchronised steps and the dance off between the lead actors had left the audience wanting more. British director Edgar Wright, director Daniel Kwan, actor Joseph Morgan, James Gunn and Scott Derrickson too have showered praises on the film. In fact, Jason Blum predicted that the film will win an Oscar while the Russo brothers thought that the film was a ‘well done epic.’ Naatu Naatu has also shortlisted for the Oscars.

