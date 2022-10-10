One of the most glamorous and talented actors on the Indian screen, Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, 10 October. While the actress is known for her private lifestyle and reserved personality, fans still manage to get a sneak peek into their favourite actress’s life. The actress on the other hand also tries to do her best to update her fans through her social media accounts by posting photos and videos, related to her life and work in order to keep her followers updated and entertained.

Today, as the actress turns 32, let’s take a look at some of her pictures posted by Rakul on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)



Rakul is known for sharing a very close and strong bond with her father, a retired army officer Kulvinder Singh and mother Rini Singh. She is often seen spending time with them in her free days and ensures to take out time for her family from her busy schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The actress is very fond of visiting new places and holidaying with friends and family. This picture taken on one of her such trips shows Rakul in a fresh beach avatar as she stands on the stairs of her cottage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)



Yet another snap from Rakul’s travel diaries, this picture shows her side of a nature lover as she stands in the lap of mountains in a casual look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)



One more post on the actress’ Instagram handle shows her love for her mother with whom she shares a very close relationship. Shared on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the picture is from Rakul’s childhood days as she can be seen in her mother’s arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)



The gorgeous actress can make any outfit look outstanding with her killer looks and bold features. This picture is an example where Rakul can be seen dressed in a hot red outfit with red lips and hair tied in a pony. Her looks are appealing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)



Dressed up in beach attire, Rakul can be seen holidaying in the Maldives as she poses with style before the water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)



Also, a food lover by heart, Rakul is quite a fan of desserts and has got a sweet tooth for sure! This picture of hers shows the actress’ excitement over desserts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia)



Making it to the front page of Grazia India magazine, Rakul Preet looks stylish as ever. Dressed in a brocade blazer and trousers, the actress styled it up with a pair of pumps and dewy makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)



It has not been quite long since the actress opened up about dating actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. It was on her last birthday when the two admitted to dating each other. It was during Jackky’s birthday recently, when Rakul posted a picture of him and wished him the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)



Just like her parents, Rakul is also very close to her brother Aman and keeps sharing pictures with him on her Instagram. Whether be it his birthday or Raksha Bandhan, the actress never forgets to express her affection for her brother.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.