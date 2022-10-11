Rakul Preet Singh is one of India’s prettiest faces in entertainment and with her alluring screen presence, she has been unstoppable this year with multiple releases back to back. That’s not all, as the actress is all set to be seen in two more releases this year, both in October itself; Doctor G and Thank God. And clearly, doing so many projects simultaneously cannot be an easy task, as the actress is known to be juggling 3 films together.

A source close to her informs, “Rakul is currently stationed in Scotland for the shoot of an unannounced project, and since she had to be there for a long shoot, she is using whatever time she can take out from the hectic schedule to simultaneously promote her next releases, Doctor G and Thank God, online itself, juggling between these 3 films together.”

The source adds, “Rakul is very enthusiastic when it comes to work, so she never minds a hectic schedule. She is set to get right into Thank God promotions physically, from the 13th itself, the very day she lands back in Mumbai from Scotland.”

With 2 of her films slated to release soon, and many already released, Rakul Preet is enjoying a very busy year. Talking about her multiple releases in 2022, in a recent interview with a leading daily, she said, “I am feeling great but this wasn’t planned at all. It so happened that all the films came out this year in a row. I am happy with the fact that they are all very different from one another. I am hoping that people will love the other two films coming out this month”.

While she shined in her bold and stunning role in Cuttputlli, her first time chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G is already creating a huge hype. The actress will be seen playing a cop in the film, Thank God and will also be seen in Chhatriwali.

