After staying tight-lipped for quite some time and being spotted together often, Rakul Preet Singh finally made her relationship official with Jackky Bhagnani in October last year. Ever since the actress took to her Instagram account to confirm her relationship, rumours and speculations about their marriage have been making the rounds like wildfire. However, it seems that the couple has finally decided to take their relationship to another level. According to a recent The Times Of India report, the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot next year. Citing a source, the report revealed that both actors believe in the institution of marriage and are ready to embark on the journey of eternity. And guess what Rakul also reacted to the report.

TOI quoted a source as saying, “Shaadi 2023 mein hogi aur yeh pucca hai. Aakhir dono ko ek doosre se inteha pyaar hai aur dono shaadi mein vishwas rakhte hain (They will tie the knot in 2023. They both believe in the institution of marriage).” The portal even contacted Rakul’s brother Aman Preet who might have let the cat almost out of the bag. Aman said, “Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married. I would know if it was happening. Marriage is the climax of any relationship.” He added that both Rakul and Jackky are very ambitious and “busy people” and the two currently “have their own goals.”

Now, while taking it to her official Twitter account, Rakul rubbished the report and said it is funny how she herself isn’t aware of the happenings in her life. The Thank God actress started her tweet with a laughing emoticon and wrote, “Aman Preet you confirmed? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro.. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life..”

😂 @AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life .. https://t.co/ZSZgNjW2BW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 12, 2022



Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul was last seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Disney + Hotstar’s Cuttputlli. Currently, the actress is awaiting the release of two of her comedy movies Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G, which is hitting the theatres tomorrow, and Siddharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God, which will be releasing on 25 October.

