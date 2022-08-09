Time and again, we have seen B-town celebrities set some major sibling goals for us, while also maintaining their quirky and goofy relationship.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan has dawned upon us finally and sibling revelry is at the forefront once again. As the rakhis and gifts start coming out, so does the rare moment of brothers and sisters basking in their warmth of love and affection for each other. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on both 11 and 12 August. The festival of Raksha Bandhan, which usually falls in August, is observed on the last day in the month of Shravan. The markets are decorated to their fullest with people thronging to buy rakhis and gifts for their siblings.

As for Bollywood, things are no different. Time and again, we have seen B-town celebrities set some major sibling goals for us, while also maintaining their quirky and goofy relationship.

As the nation gears to celebrate this beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, here is a sneak peek at Bollywood personalities who share an adorable bond with their siblings:

1. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda

Born to legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, fans have always been curious about their lives. The adorable bond between the Bachchan siblings often delights their followers.

2. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan Saif Ali Khan's cool kids are definitely among the Bollywood siblings who give us major goals. The duo has time and again expressed their love, while missing out on no chance to pull each other's leg.

3. Saif Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan

In addition to their love for acting, the Pataudi siblings have much more in common. Known for their witty sense of humour, they are also avid readers.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor Even though for many years Raksha Bandhan was about celebrating the love between brothers and sisters, the dynamics have now changed. It is not always the guy who has to take on the role of a protector. To prove that a bond between sisters can be equally special and full of warmth are B-town's Bebo and Lola, aka Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

5. Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

This sibling duo is sure to have impressed everyone. With their phenomenal acting skills and their stylish photoshoots, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem are the coolest among the lot.

6. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Born to actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, the Kapoor sisters are setting major sibling goals. From their photoshoots to hanging out together, they have time and again proved that they have got each other's backs.

Which one of these siblings is your favourite duo?

