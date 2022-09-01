Actress Rakhi Sawant revealed about her surgery and clarigied the rumours making rounds about her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani tying the knot with his ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari.

After undergoing surgery for her stomach on 30 August, Rakhi Sawant came live on Instagram to update her concerned fans about her health. While informing her fans that she is “fine now,” Rakhi revealed that she underwent an operation to remove a knot in her stomach. The actress took the opportunity to clarify the rumours making rounds about her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani tying the knot with his ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari. In addition, the Main Hoon Na actress said that presently Adil is with her in the hospital. Revealing about her surgery, Rakhi said, “I am admitted to the hospital. Adil is with me. I underwent surgery for my stomach but I am fine now.”

She urged her fans to pray for her so that she gets home as soon as possible. Rakhi continued that her surgery, for which she waited for more than two years, was delayed due to coronavirus. However, as the next season of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss is approaching, she thought of getting it done beforehand. Rakhi added, “I was waiting for this operation for 2.5 years. I couldn’t do it due to Corona and then I went to Bigg Boss. Gaanth thi ek, it has been removed now. Before next Bigg Boss, I thought main operation karwa loon.” While responding to several messages on her live session regarding Roshina putting up a story about her marriage with Adil, Rakhi said, “Let her bark,” and added that he is in love with her and not Roshina.

Asking fans to stop upsetting her by talking about Roshina, Rakhi started singing praises of Adil for being by her side in the hospital. Rakhi also added that when she got out of the operation theatre, Adil got teary-eyed. She concluded by saying, “My Adil is going to be a star. Mene khod ke nikala hai kohinoor heera. Mujhe bahot pyaar krta hai Adil. Adil kabhi mujhe dhokha nahi dega. Humara pyaar bahot sacha hai ek dusre ke liye. Logon ne bahot dhokhe diye mujhe phir khuda ne acha banda bhej diya. Todne wale toh hazaar aate hain, jodne wale parmeshwar ke bande hote hain.” While responding to her wedding questions, Rakhi revealed that they won’t be tying the knot anytime soon, as Adil has a sister who needs to get married before. Adil also came live during the session and while calling Rakhi his life, Adil clarified that the rumours are ‘baseless’.

