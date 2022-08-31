Actress Rakhi Sawant revealed that she had a knot in her stomach just above the uterus for two years now, and she finally got it removed through surgery.

When Rakhi Sawant danced in the hospital yesterday and released a video, she was putting on a brave face. She was going to have surgery, according to the news. For quite some time, no information was made public. But here it is, the complete report of Rakhi’s medical condition. Rakhi is feeling quite weak, in contrast to yesterday, when she put on a spirited performance in the video she posted.

Rakhi said that she had undergone a major surgery which lasted for 4 hours at Criticare Hospital Juhu. “I had a knot in the stomach, just a little above my uterus. I was supposed to remove it long ago but kept dilly-dallying.”

The knot started giving immense pain to Rakhi. She added, “So I decided that I should get it eliminated. I have been under the treatment of Dr Vina Shinde. They are likely to keep me in the hospital for two more days. Currently, I am not walking much and am advised to rest. I have been given a list of dos and don’ts in my diet. I am managing.”

Rakhi’s boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani is staying in the hospital and taking great care of her. Adil says, “Rakhi had this problem for two years. And yes, I am in the hospital with her. Meri heroine yahan baithi hai, toh main kahan ja sakta hoon?”

Credits: ETimes

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.