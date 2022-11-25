Rakhi Sawant celebrates her birthday at midnight with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant, who was in Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022, returned to her homeland on the special occasion of her birthday. The Bollywood actress who turned 44 today, celebrated her birthday at midnight with her boyfriend Adil Khan at Mumbai airport. From starting her career as a dancer to being a reality show queen, Rakhi has truly come a long way in her two-decade-old showbiz career. In a bid to make her feel extra special on her big day, the actress was surprised by the paparazzi at the airport. Decked in all red, Rakhi was seen cutting cakes and posing for all the paps. Rakhi’s friend and celebrity nail artist Rajshree More was also present at the airport, during the actress’ surprise birthday celebrations. Now several videos and pictures of the celebrations are making rounds on the internet.

Rakhi took to her Instagram account to share a video, wherein she can be seen exiting the Mumbai airport with beau Adil when Rajshree and her fans surprised the actress on her birthday. The video shows that the actress was welcomed amidst a shower of rose petals. Rajshree also made Rakhi wear a sash that rightly read “I am a diva.” Rakhi even cut the cake at the airport and Rajshree gifted her a bouquet of red roses.

Another video shared by Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows Rakhi cutting four different flavoured cakes kept on a bar’s bonnet. Being the sweetest boyfriend that Adil is, he lights the candles on the cakes and can be seen hugging and kissing his girlfriend to make her feel special. Asking Rakhi to blow out all the candles in one go, Adil remains standing next to the birthday girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



After cutting the cakes, Rakhi can be seen giving Adil the first bite, who, in turn, kissed her on her forehead. Rakhi was snapped wearing a red top atop a pair of matching tights. The actress completed her whole look with a crop denim jacket and a Himachali-style cap. On the other hand, Adil kept it super casual. Sporting a white shirt atop a pair of blue denim jeans, Adil looked smart.

Recently, Rakhi was seen grooving with Romanian singer Iulia Vantur in Dubai. The actress shared a video of the same on her Instagram account. In her fun banter, Rakhi apparently confirmed Lulia’s rumoured relationship with superstar Salman Khan. This after the actress took to the caption of the video and called Lulia her “Bhabhi,” and also tagged Salman along.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.