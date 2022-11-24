Watch: Did Rakhi Sawant just confirm Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur's rumoured relationship?
While sharing a video with Iulia, Rakhi wrote in the caption, “Sweetheart Bhabhi,' and ended with a handful of grinning squinting face emoticons.
Leave it to actress Rakhi Sawant and she can perfectly fulfill the responsibility of being the entertainer in the house. From jumping on the social media trends to being spotted with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi truly deserves credit for always being in the headlines. The actress is currently in Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achiever’s Night 2022, and we can’t stop playing her envious videos and pictures on the loop. Apart from keeping her most fashionable foot forward, the actress was seen meeting several Bollywood celebrities. However, recently Rakhi grabbed the opportunity to shake a leg with singer and Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. But, what caught everyone’s attention was Rakhi’s caption, which might have just confirmed Salman’s relationship with the Romanian actress.
While sharing the video, Rakhi wrote in the caption, “Sweetheart Bhabhi,” and ended with a handful of grinning squinting face emoticons. Not only this but Rakhi on the video tagged Salman and wrote, “My Bhabhi.” The now-viral video opens by showing Rakhi pulling Lulia from the crowd, while the remix version of Pardesiya is being played in the background. As soon as Rakhi pulled Lulia onto the dance floor, the crowd started cheering the two who can be seen gracefully dancing on the iconic track. Channeling their inner desi vibes on the foreign land, both Lulia and Rakhi simply rocked the dance floor. As soon as the two started grooving the crowd burst into cheering and hooting. Many guests were also seen recording the two dancing on their phones. Decked in their finest avatar, the two looked simply glamorous.
View this post on Instagram
Sporting a red baggy mini dress, Rakhi added a hint of shimmer through her accessories and belt. Completing her look with a dramatic band, Rakhi kept her tresses open and removed her sandals to avoid any hindrance to her performance. On the other hand, Lulia looked stunning in her midi dress. Lulia perfectly flaunted her hourglass figure in a sequined bodycon dress, featuring a plunging V-neckline, and full sleeves. The video also gave the users a glance at Rakhi’s boyfriend Adil enjoying his drinks. The superstar’s marriage has always been the talk of the town. While the Dabangg actor has been linked with several actresses and models, currently he is rumoured to be dating Lulia, who recently celebrated her intimate birthday with him.
