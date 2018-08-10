Rakesh Roshan reveals Krrish 4 may be postponed to 2020: I am still working on the script

The fourth part of Bollywood's biggest franchise film, Krrish, will be hitting cinemas during Christmas in 2020 as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Film's director Rakesh Roshan mentioned that Krrish 4 may be postponed — “I am still working on the script. The process got delayed and I’ll announce the release plans later.”

He pointed out that the production may begin only by 2019 after Hrithik Roshan completes his Yash Raj film with Tiger Shroff, and assured that Krrish 3 sequel will be suitable for people of all age groups similar.

The same report mentions that Roshan will not be producing any other project until Krrish 4 is ready to be screened. An official announcement of the release, as well as the star cast, is pending.

In November 2017, it was reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui could be roped in as the antagonist in Krrish 4. However, there was no official confirmation from Nawazuddin’s side then.

The first announcements for Krrish 4 were made way back in 2016 when Rakesh had stated that an image his wife showed him, of a Ganesh idol dressed as the superhero Krrish, felt like a "go ahead" from the elephant god himself. "It reaffirmed my belief that Krrish is the original superhero we have. It boosted my confidence and inspired me to make the fourth instalment," Rakesh had said.

