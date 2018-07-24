Tiger Shroff buys expensive eight-bedroom house in Khar, Mumbai; will move in next year

Student of the Year 2 actor Tiger Shroff has purchased an eight-bedroom house in Khar, Mumbai, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The report also states that Tiger Shroff is getting his new house decorated by John Abraham’s brother, Alan Abraham, and is expected to move in next year. Mumbai Mirror quotes a source saying, "Tiger had been hunting for an ideal property for a while now and was really excited when he came across this one. The deal came through earlier this month and his family is extremely happy about Tiger’s latest investment. John Abraham’s interior designer brother Alan will be decorating the place as Tiger had really liked his work in John’s house. He wants to keep his space contemporary yet minimalistic and will be dedicating considerable space in his new pad to a gym."

The 28-year-old actor’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, will help set up the new pad.

Shroff's Baaghi 2 has been one of the big hits of 2018. He is now shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 with Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra. He is also set to work on a new project with Hrithik Roshan and YRF, and will soon shoot for the next installment in the Baaghi franchise.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 12:47 PM