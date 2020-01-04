Rajnikanth's Darbar producers claim Malayasian company's claim of outstanding dues is 'false'; HC reserves verdict

Producer of superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar on Friday, 3 January, opposed in Madras High Court a Malaysian distributor's plea for stalling the release of the Tamil film, and described as 'false' the claim it owed over Rs 23 crore to the foreign firm.

When the civil suit filed by DMY Creations SDN BHD came up for hearing before Justice G Jayachandran, Lyca Productions Private Limited submitted the plea has been moved only with a view to harass it ahead of the release of the high-stakes movie, slated for 9 January.

Counsel for the company described as 'false' and 'baseless' the claim of DMY Creations that it (Lyca) owed Rs 23.70 crore in connection with distribution of various Tamil films produced by the latter, including 2.0, Kaala, and Vada Chennai in Malaysia in the past.

Lyca has also filed a countersuit against DMY Creations, which alleges the Malaysian company is liable to pay them a sum of Rs 1.59 crore for distributing their films 2.0, Vada Chennai, Maari, and Vantha Rajavathan Varuven, according to The News Minute.

The report also states according to Lyca's countersuit, DMY Creations is aggrieved because the distribution rights of Kaappaan and Darbar have not been given to them.

DMY Creations claimed Lyca had promised to clear the 'dues' of Rs 23.70 crore before the release of their latest production Darbar, and also to give first preference to them for the film. But it was learnt Lyca had been negotiating with some others to give territorial rights in Malaysian region.

If the court does not protect the firm with an interim order restraining Lyca from releasing Darbar before settling the dues, the chances of recovery will become very slim, DMY Creations said.

The petitioner sought attachment of the positive and negatives of the movie Darbar, and all other materials which aid transmission of the film pending disposal of the suit.

After conclusion of the arguments, the judge reserved orders on the suit.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 04, 2020 13:46:34 IST