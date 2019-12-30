You are here:

Darbar: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara's cop drama to release in cinemas on 9 January, 2020

Rajinikanth's next release Darbar will hit cinemas on 9 January, 2020, announced the film's production house alongside a new poster. The actor will be seen as Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Aaditya Arunasalam. The new poster features a serious looking Rajinikanth walking away from a helicopter.

Here is the announcement and poster

Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj, Nawab Shah, and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast. This film marks Suniel Shetty's Tamil film debut. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj has been roped in to portray an important character, reports The News Minute. Jatin Sarna of Sacred Games-fame will make a cameo appearance in Darbar.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music whereas Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer. Sreedhar Prasad has edited the film.

Darbar marks the first collaboration between director AR Murugadoss and Rajinkanth. Nayanthara is reuniting with the filmmaker after a gap of 15 years. Their last project together was the 2005 film Ghajini lead by Suriya and Asin, reports The Indian Express.

The Hindu had previously reported that the action thriller is Rajinikanth's 167th film. The actor has also taken up the role of a cop almost 25 years after Pandiyan (1992).

Lyca Productions had recently shared a promo of a song 'Dumm Dumm' featuring the two lead actors at a wedding party. Nakash Aziz has lent his vocals to the track written by Vivek.

Watch the promotional clip of the song here

