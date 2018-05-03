Rajkummar Rao's Omerta, 102 Not Out, Naa Peru Surya, Iruttu Murattu Kuthu: Know Your releases

This Friday will see the release of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Omerta, 102 Not Out, Naa Peru Surya and Iruttu Murattu Kuthu.

Omerta

What's it about: The film traces the life trajectory of British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Shaikh and his role in terrorism activities in US and India. Sheikh, who was freed in exchange for passengers of a hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1999 was later accused of killing journalist Daniel Pearl.

Who is in it: Rajkummar Rao, Rajesh Tailang and Rupinder Nagra.

Why it may work: Firstly because it has one of the most talented leading men in Indian cinema in Rajkummar Rao. In a story-drive film like this, Rao could be the perfect actor to make this a cult classic. Further, after getting rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival and MAMI, Omerta has also garnered a positive response at the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

Omerta has been directed by Hansal Mehta.

102 Not Out

What's it about: Amitabh Bachchan plays a 102-year-old father to Rishi Kapoor, who is 75 years old in the film. Kapoor's character feels he is too old for his father's childish wishes and wants to get himself admitted to an old age home. Both of them share a unique bond that merry-go-rounds from irritation to concern to joy to betrayal.

Who is in it: Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

Why it may work: The film brings Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together after 27 years which is quite a lot of star power to have in the film. Plus the quirky premise of the film lends itself to the excellent comic timings that both the actors possess.

102 Not Out has been directed by Umesh Shukla.

Naa Peru Surya

What's it about: The film features a military officer with anger issues. It has been shot in extreme climatic conditions in and around Kashmir.

Who is in it: The film stars Allu Arjun, Anu Emmanuel and popular Tamil star Arjun in crucial roles.

Why it may work: To play his part, Arjun underwent month-long training with a US-based trainer to achieve the desired look. Arjun's star power along with powerful action sequences could help this film attract viewers.

Naa Peru Surya has been directed by Vakkantham Vamsi.

Iruttu Murattu Kuthu

What's it about: The film is an adult horror comedy where the protagonist and a ghost will team up.

Who is in it: Gautham Karthik, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Yashika Anand, Chandrika Ravi, Karunakaran and John Vijay.

Why it may work: The promotional videos and teaser of the film capitalised on double-entendres and went viral on YouTube, clocking millions of views. There is clearly a market for such films as Bollywood films like Grand Masti have shown.

Iruttu Murattu Kuthu has been directed by Santhosh Jayakumar.

