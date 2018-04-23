Omerta's second trailer teases Rajkummar Rao's chilling act as terrorist Omar Saeed Shaikh

The second trailer for Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao, was dropped on Monday and it is yet another illustration of just how talented the National Award-winning actor is — with his nuanced portrayal of one of the most notorious terrorists in the movie.

The almost three-minute long trailer gives a further glimpse into British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Shaikh's role in terrorism activities in the US and India. It explores the life trajectory of Sheikh, who was freed in exchange for passengers of a hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1999 and was later accused of killing journalist Daniel Pearl.

The trailer also hints at the role played by Pakistan's ISI in the various terror activities and how the organisation helped fund and safeguard Sheikh.

The release of Omerta had been postponed to 6 May from 20 April as the clearance from the censor board on the film came in recently.

Omerta is presented by Swiss Entertainment and Karma Media, produced by Nahid Khan.

After getting rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival and MAMI, Omerta also garnered a positive response at the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

Omerta releases in theatres on 6 May.

