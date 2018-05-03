Rajkummar Rao plays Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in Omerta; All you need to know about his character

In Omerta, Rajkummar Rao is playing Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British terrorist of Pakistani descent who has links to multiple militant organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Qaeda, Harkat-ul-Mujahideen and the Taliban.

A former student at the London School of Economics, Saeed later dropped out to be part of jihadist groups, reports The Indian Express. He has been directly involved in several terror acts which include the kidnappings of foreign nationals in Delhi, who were later taken to two remote villages in Uttar Pradesh. Saeed, who was using the alias of Rohit Sharma, demanded that the Indian government release a total of 10 terrorists imprisoned in Kashmir. However, the hostages were rescued unharmed and Sheikh was locked up in New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail.

After spending five years in jail, Saeed had to be released after his accomplices hijacked the Indian Airlines flight 814 with 190 people on board. The plane was taken to the Kandahar, Afghanistan which back then was under the control of Taliban. The negotiations lasted seven days and paved the way for Saeed's next big blow — the abduction and killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan.

A reporter with The Wall Street Journal, Pearl was captured in Karachi where he was on an assignment. In exchange of his life, the terrorists demanded the USA free all the Pakistani terrorists imprisoned in its states and release the shipment of their F-16 fighter jets. Nine days later, Pearl was brutally killed and the video of his murder was sent to the US.

Apart from being directly involved in these three criminal cases, Saeed has also been linked to the 9/11 attacks, wherein he reportedly sent money to the Al-Qaeda for successfully carrying out the plan.

Currently, Saeed is jailed in Karachi and has reportedly attempted suicide once.

Omerta, directed by Hansal Mehta, is slated to release on 4 May.\

