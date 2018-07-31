Rajkummar Rao replicates Anil Kapoor's signature step from Ram Lakhan during Fanney Khan promotions

Anil Kapoor, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over 40 years with about 110 films in his repertoire, has become almost synonymous with youth, energy and fun. During the promotions of Fanney Khan, Rajkummar Rao replicated the iconic steps of his co-actor Anil Kapoor from Ram Lakhan, with Kapoor beside him.

In a video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram account, the duo can be seen performing Kapoor's signature step from the song. The video instantly went viral, with social media lauding Kapoor for his indomitable spirit.

Fanney Khan is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film Everybody's Famous!, in which a young teenage girl is forced by her family to become a singing sensation. However, her career takes off after her father kidnaps the top singing star of the country, in a bid to make way for his daughter. The film also features Aishwarya Rai and Divya Dutt in pivotal roles.

Fanney Khan is being directed by Atul Manjrekar and jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series.

