Fanney Khan behind-the-scenes video offers a glimpse into Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's kidnapping scene

A video showcasing the making of musical drama Fanney Khan, the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-nominated Dutch film Everybody's Famous!, opens with Anil Kapoor, surrounded by a local band, singing and dancing with the energy of a true Bollywood hero on stage. A new poster showing the various facades of the film was also released today.

The video also goes behind-the-scenes on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channeling the glamorous pop star she will appear as in the film. Bachchan is shown shooting for the dance number 'Mohabbat', choreographed by Frank Gatson Jr as well as when she is kidnapped, gagged and tied down to a chair.

Rajkummar Rao is shown as Abhir, the kidnapper, and he wants to be a film producer. However, he eventually ends up bound to the chair. Divya Dutta plays Kapoor's wife Kavita, shown as a supportive mother to Lata, who is an aspiring singer and performer (played by Pihu Sand). Debutant director Atul Manjrekar is also shown in action, guiding the actors to perfect a shot.

Kapoor and Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space after a gap of 17 years on Fanney Khan. The film is co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network and T-Series. It is scheduled for release on 3 August.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 18:27 PM