Stree teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's next promises to be a nerve-chilling ride

The upcoming film, Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, is all set to hit the screens on 31 August.

The teaser of the film released on Wednesday and going by it, Stree seems to be one hell of a chilling experience. The minute-long video was posted by Rao on Twitter.

The teaser shows the setting of a forlorn locality during midnight. The camera pans from one house to another and each house bears a message that reads: "O Stree, Kal Aana" (Trans: O Stree, come tomorrow). While the teaser categorically mentions, right at the beginning, that the film is based on a 'ridiculously true phenomenon', it will be quite a fun to know when the film releases that what exactly is happening in that particular locality.

At the end of the teaser, we see a silhouette of a woman draped in a saree levitated in the mid-air. Now whether it is a spirit (going by the eerie feel of the teaser) or something else will only be known when the makers decide to throw some light on the state of affairs there.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK, Stree seems like a scare-fest (at least that's what the makers want us to believe as of now). The film has also been written by Raj and DK, and has been reportedly shot in the remote village of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 09:49 AM