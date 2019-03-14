Rajkumar Hirani nominated for two Filmfare awards despite sexual assault charges; Twitterati criticise decision

New Delhi: Filmfare recently made its award nomination list public and while many B-town celebrities have been nominated for the upcoming award show, there is one name that irked netizens and that name is Rajkumar Hirani.

In 2018, Hirani was reportedly accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a female crew member while working on the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju. The film happens to be the very project that had landed two nominations for the director.

Shortly after the nominations were announced on Wednesday, 13 March, users took to Twitter to voice their objection over Filmfare nominating the Bollywood filmmaker in two categories stating that the director who is still under the lens should not have been nominated.

Despite everything their audacity to nominate Rajkumar Hirani. @filmfare is a sellout and bonafide trash!

So, @filmfare has nominated @RajkumarHirani even when he has sexual harassment allegations against him and @MumbaiFilmFest dropped @anuragkashyap72 's Short film which had no connection with Phantom or Vikas Bahl. Such boot-lickers @jiteshpillaai @raghuvendras — Anshul गुप्ता (@niSHULk_opinion) March 12, 2019

Another user tweeted, “Rajkumar Hirani named as the best director in Filmfare... I hope he's not going to parade proudly and he won't be rewarded, with the accusations of sexual harassment sticking him in the butt he should be small.”

Rajkumar Hirani nommé comme meilleur réal aux Filmfare... j'espère qu'il va pas venir parader fièrement et qu'il sera pas récompensé, avec les accusations de harcèlement sexuel qui lui collent au cul il devrait se faire petit. — Stegosaurus (@amadeosaurus) March 13, 2019

Sanju which hit the big screens on 29 June, rocked the box office as it earned a whopping Rs 120.06 crore in its opening weekend and ended up becoming the fifth highest grossing Hindi film of all time.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju stars Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, along with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

