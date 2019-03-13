Filmfare Awards 2019 nominations: Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Padmaavat, Raazi, Sanju, Stree get maximum nods
The nominations for the 64th Filmfare Awards have been announced and the much-awaited event will take place on 23 March. Easily one of the most prestigious awards, Filmfare is generally considered the benchmark of notable performances and craft, almost like the Oscars of Bollywood, if one can put it that way.
The Filmfare jury has nominated worthy names for the Best Film - Critics' Choice. Gems like Manto, Pataakha and Tumbbad find their way in this category while money-spinners like Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho have two chances at the Black Lady for best film, being nominated in both Best Film — Popular and Critics' Choice.
The nomination for Best Actor — Female is a refreshing change as the jury has brought in Neena Gupta for the award in the popular and critics categories. The veteran's performance was lauded across the board for Badhaai Ho. Ayushmann Khurrana, who managed to woo critics and masses with his intelligent film choices, has been nominated for Best Actor - Male in the Popular and Critics' Choice categories as well for Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun. Tabu also achieves a similar feat with a double nomination for the film.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been nominated in the Best Actor categories for Padmaavat, and Alia Bhatt's role in Raazi gets her Best Actor — Female nominations in both Popular and Critics' Choice categories.
Katrina Kaif earns a nomination for her supporting role in Zero while Vicky Kaushal's role in Sanju gets him a nomination for Best Actor in Supporting Role - Male.
See the full list of nominations, as mentioned on the official website of Filmfare, below.
Best Film
Andhadhun
Badhaai Ho
Padmaavat
Raazi
Sanju
Stree
Best Film (Critics)
Andhadhun (Sriram Raghavan)
Badhaai Ho (Amit Sharma)
Manto (Nandita Das)
Pataakha (Vishal Bhardwaj)
Raazi (Meghna Gulzar)
Tumbbad (Anil Rahi Barve)
Best Director
Amar Kaushik (Stree)
Amit Sharma (Badhaai Ho)
Meghna Gulzar (Raazi)
Rajkumar Hirani (Sanju)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)
Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Popular
Akshay Kumar (Padman)
Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun)
Rajkummar Rao (Stree)
Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju)
Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)
Shah Rukh Khan (Zero)
Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Manto)
Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju)
Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)
Varun Dhawan (October)
Vineet Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) – Popular
Alia Bhatt (Raazi)
Deepika Padukone (Padmaavat)
Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho)
Rani Mukerji (Hichki)
Tabu (Andhadhun)
Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Female)
Anushka Sharma (Sui Dhaaga: Made In India)
Alia Bhatt (Raazi)
Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho)
Radhika Madan (Pataakha)
Tabu (Andhadhun)
Taapsee Pannu (Mulk)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Aparshakti Khurana (Stree)
Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho)
Jim Sarbh (Padmaavat)
Manoj Pahwa (Mulk)
Pankaj Tripathi (Stree)
Vicky Kaushal (Sanju)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)
Gitanjali Rao (October)
Katrina Kaif (Zero)
Shikha Talsania (Veere Di Wedding)
Swara Bhaskar (Veere Di Wedding)
Surekha Sikhri (Badhaai Ho)
Yamini Das (Sui Dhaaga: Made In India)
Best Music Album
Dhadak – Ajay-Atul
Manmarziyaan - Amit Trivedi
Raazi - Shankar Ehsaan Loy
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – Rochak Kohli, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Amaal Malik, Guru Randhawa, Zack Knight, Saurabh-Vaibhav and Rajat Nagpal
Padmaavat - Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Zero - Ajay-Atul
Best Lyrics
Ae Watan - Gulzar (Raazi)
Binte Dil - A.M Turaz (Padmaavat)
Dilbaro - Gulzar (Raazi)
Kar Har Maidaan Fateh - Shekhar Astitva (Sanju)
Mera Naam Tu - Irshad Kamil (Zero)
Tera Yaar Hoon Main - Kumaar (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Abhay Jodhpurkar - Mera Naam Tu (Zero)
Arijit Singh - Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)
Arijit Singh - Aye Watan (Raazi)
Arijit Singh - Binte Dil (Padmaavat)
Baadshah - Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding)
Shankar Mahadevan - Dilbaro (Raazi)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf - Dilbaro (Raazi)
Jonita Gandhi - Ahista (Laila Majnu)
Ronkini Gupta - Chaav Laga (Sui Dhaaga: Made In India)
Shreya Ghoshal - Ghoomar (Padmaavat)
Sunidhi Chauhan - Ae Watan (Raazi)
Sunidhi Chauhan - Manwaa (October)
Writing and Technical Categories
Best Original Story
Badhaai Ho - Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava
Mukkabaaz - Anudeep Singh
Mulk - Anubhav Sinha
Stree - Raj and DK
Sui Dhaaga: Made In India - Sharat Katariya
Best Screenplay
Andhadhun - Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemanth Rao
Badhaai Ho - Akshat Ghildial
Manto - Nandita Das
Mulk - Anubhav Sinha
Raazi - Bhavani Iyer and Meghna Gulzar
Stree - Raj and DK
Best Dialogue
Badhaai Ho - Akshat Ghildial
Manto - Nandita Das
Mulk - Anubhav Sinha
Pataakha - Vishal Bhardwaj
Stree - Sumit Aroraa
Sui Dhaaga: Made In India - Sharat Katariya
Best Editing
Andhadhun - Pooja Ladha Surti
Mulk - Ballu Saluja
Raazi - Nitin Baid
Stree - Hemanti Sarkar
Tumbbad - Sanyukta Kaza
Best Action
Baaghi 2 - Ram Chella-Lakshman Chella, Kecha Khampadkee and Shamshir Khan
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero - Cyril Raffaelli, Sebastian Seveau and Vikram Dahiya
Mukkabaaz - Vikram Dahiya and Sunil Rodriguez
Padmaavat - Sham Kaushal
Simmba - Sunil Rodrigues
Best Background Score
Andhadhun - Daniel B. George
Manmarziyan - Amit Trivedi
October - Shantanu Moitra
Raazi - Shankar Ehsaan Loy and Tubby
Tumbbad - Jesper Kyd
Best Choreography
Balma (Pataakha) - Shabina Khan
Ghoomar (Padmaavat) - Kruti Mahesh Midya
Khalibali (Padmaavat) - Ganesh Acharya
Mere Naam Tu (Zero) - Remo
Main Badhiya tu bhi ( Sanju) – Ganesh Acharya
Best Cinematography
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero - Siddharth Diwan
Manto - Kartik Vijay
October - Avik Mukhopadhyay
Padmaavat - Sudeep Chatterjee
Pataakha - Ranjan Palit
Tumbbad - Pankaj Kumar
Best Costume
Gold - Payal Saluja
Manto - Sheetal Sharma
Padmaavat - Ajay, Maxima Basu, Harpreet Rimple, Chandrakant Sonawane
Pataakha - Karishma Sharma
Tumbbad - Smriti Chauhan, Sachin Lovalekar
Best Production Design
Badhaai Ho – Ratheesh UK
Manto - Rita Ghosh
Omertà - Neil Chowdhury
Padmaavat - Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray
Stree - Madhusudan
Tumbbad - Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Rakesh Yadav
Best Sound Design
Andhadhun - Madhu Apsara
Gali Guleiyan - Robert Kellough
October - Dipankar Jojo Chaki
Padmaavat - Biswdeep Dipak Chatterjee
Pari - Anish John
Tumbbad - Kunal Sharma
Best VFX
Padmavaat - NYVFXWala
Pari - Red Chillies VFX
Tumbbad - Filmgate Films AB
Zero – Red Chillies VFX
