Rajiv Kapoor will return to films after 28 years in Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming production Toolsidas Junior

Rajiv Kapoor will make his comeback to Hindi films after a gap of 28 years with an Ashutosh Gowariker production, Toolsidas Junior. According to Mumbai Mirror, the film will be helmed by Mridul, who co-wrote and c-directed 2005's Missed Call, which represented India at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 and is in Films Division’s honour list of 'Best of Indian Cinema'.

It is a father-son story revolving around a sport. Rajiv started shooting for the film on Tuesday, stated the report by Mirror, adding that the makers plan to release the film in 2019. Gowariker's spokesperson has also confirmed this development.

Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with Rajiv Mehra's 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum and then played the lead role in his father Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. His last onscreen appearance was in Zimmedaar. He also produced his brother Randhir's Henna the same year and in 1996, made his directorial debut with Prem Granth, starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

Kapoors were recently in the news in August when news of the iconic RK Studios' sale surfaced. The family had decided to sell the studio, which was built nearly 70 years ago, owing to growing losses.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 09:49 AM