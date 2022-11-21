Former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia has called Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta’s relationship fake and went on to add that they turning BB into a TV serial. He tweeted, “Shalin and Tina both should of signed a TV serial than BB! Because they turning BB into a TV serial and are ruining the concept of the show! #bb16 like SERIOUSLY BORING!! If it was genuine would be interesting but it’s sooooo fake!!!!

The duo, who often share feelings about each other, are seen fighting over silly issues. Earlier Sreejita De also shared a tweet about Shalin and Tina’s ‘fake cringey love story’ and tweeted, “As soon as nominated, #ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta are warming up their fake cringey love story. Haven’t we seen that before?? Do they really think the audience is stupid? 🙄 Boooring! Think of something more REAL guys. #Biggboss16 #BB16.”

Reacting Rajiv’s tweet, a user tweeted, “Right, it looks so materialistic. Tina is thinking that her serial acting will work here in Bigg Boss. She is wrong, she is definitely playing a vamp’s role…”. Another netizen responded, “The channel (ColorsTV) is encouraging this hypocrisy! They have dragged Sumbul through the mud just for TRP!”

