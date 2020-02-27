You are here:

Rajinikanth's episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls to premiere on 23 March; teaser unveiled

Almost a month after British adventurer Bear Grylls and south superstar Rajinikanth shot for Discovery Channel's show Into the Wild in Karnataka's national park, the channel released a teaser of the episode and announced that it will premiere on 23 March.

Discovery Channel India shared the teaser of the upcoming

Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/zSS4GsSCL4 — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) February 27, 2020

The teaser features Bear Grylls in action at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park. "Deep in the heart of the Indian jungle, it's one man's mission to unravel the man behind the legend," the audio in the backdrop of the teaser states. "Prepare yourselves, its gonna blow your mind," says the host of the show, Bear Grylls in the teaser. In a passing moment, Rajinikanth is seen riding a quad bike.

Also read on Firstpost: Rajinikanth suffers minor injuries after accidental fall during ‘Man vs Wild’ shoot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Ahead of its television premiere, Bear Grylls shared a power-packed motion poster featuring Thalaiva from the upcoming episode.

Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured on Grylls' survival show.

The episode with Prime Minister Modi was aired last year in August.

Also read on Firstpost: Bear Grylls claims his Man vs Wild episode with Narendra Modi has become 'world’s most trending televised event'

This new edition of Man vs Wild will also feature Hollywood celebrities like Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, and Dave Bautista, reports Indo-Asian News Service.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 13:21:14 IST