Bear Grylls claims his Man vs Wild episode with Narendra Modi has become 'world’s most trending televised event'

Days after Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi made an appearance on survival show, Man vs Wild, its host Bear Grylls has claimed the episode broke all the records to become the “world’s most trending televised event."

The episode made waves on the social media front, clocking a whooping 3.6 billion impressions, making it the world's most trending episode. To announce this stint, Grylls took to Twitter and also mentioned that it has dethroned the Super Bowl 53 episode which had 3.4 billion impressions.

‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ 💥💥 (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU everyone who tuned in! 🙏🏻 #PMModionDiscovery #ManVsWild #india https://t.co/OvfRD9EIcq pic.twitter.com/1E0HwiI6ME — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 19, 2019

Walking through the wild and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat were some of the things that Modi put up with as he teamed up with survivalist Grylls to promote the causes of nature conservation and cleanliness.

Before airing Modi had said in a statement, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature, I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it. For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature."

The Discovery Channel's show was filmed in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, and the host had conversations revolving around Modi's childhood, his years spent in the Himalayas and dreams of becoming the prime minister.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 18:24:15 IST