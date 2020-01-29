You are here:

Rajinikanth suffers minor injuries after accidental fall during ‘Man vs Wild’ shoot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

FP Staff

Jan 29, 2020 10:29:18 IST

Tamil veteran actor Rajinikanth, who was filming for popular wildlife show Man Vs Wild in Karnataka’s Bandipur forest, has suffered minor injuries after he fell down during the process, reports claim.

Wildlife activist Joseph Hoover said that the actor fell on Lantana shrubs and received few scratches. A Scroll report quotes him as saying "It was a small fall." The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, following which, the shoot for the day was wrapped up.

Check out posts on Rajinikanth's appearance on Man Vs Wild

But another report in Deccan Chronicle claimed that the actor turned politician was able to complete his shoot yesterday. The filming schedule reportedly lasted for six hours and is expected to resume on Thursday, when Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will join the crew.

Asian News International even carried a quote from the actor saying he was out of any sort of danger and that he had only suffered minor scratches. Rajinikanth added that he had completed filming portions of the episode.

Check out the tweet

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appeared in the Discovery Channel show hosted by British adventurer Bear Grylls.

The Karnataka forest department have meanwhile begun questioning the show's crew on their usage of drones without proper permission. Wildlife conversationalists have raised concern over such rampant use of electronic devices in filming documentaries and shows. As per a report in The Indian Express, the exact locations for the shoot will not be made public and the shoot is taking place under special forest protection, without it affecting regular patrolling activities.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 10:29:18 IST

