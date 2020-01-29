Rajinikanth suffers minor injuries after accidental fall during ‘Man vs Wild’ shoot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Tamil veteran actor Rajinikanth, who was filming for popular wildlife show Man Vs Wild in Karnataka’s Bandipur forest, has suffered minor injuries after he fell down during the process, reports claim.

Wildlife activist Joseph Hoover said that the actor fell on Lantana shrubs and received few scratches. A Scroll report quotes him as saying "It was a small fall." The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, following which, the shoot for the day was wrapped up.

British adventurer Bear Grylls arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot with actor Rajinikanth for an episode of his show 'Man vs Wild'. pic.twitter.com/mIkSrOARSz — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

#WATCH Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls pic.twitter.com/Eh2Lwd4BAI — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

But another report in Deccan Chronicle claimed that the actor turned politician was able to complete his shoot yesterday. The filming schedule reportedly lasted for six hours and is expected to resume on Thursday, when Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will join the crew.

Asian News International even carried a quote from the actor saying he was out of any sort of danger and that he had only suffered minor scratches. Rajinikanth added that he had completed filming portions of the episode.

Actor Rajinikanth at Chennai Airport: I have finished the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild'. I have not received any wounds but just scratches due to little thorns, that's it. I am alright. #TamilNadu https://t.co/aH8JQfiV9R pic.twitter.com/mGMOTUGV8k — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appeared in the Discovery Channel show hosted by British adventurer Bear Grylls.

The Karnataka forest department have meanwhile begun questioning the show's crew on their usage of drones without proper permission. Wildlife conversationalists have raised concern over such rampant use of electronic devices in filming documentaries and shows. As per a report in The Indian Express, the exact locations for the shoot will not be made public and the shoot is taking place under special forest protection, without it affecting regular patrolling activities.

