Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, advised complete bed rest for a week, reports medical bulletin

Post-discharge from the hospital, Rajinikanth has also been advised to engage in minimal physical activity and avoid stress.

Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday will be discharged later today, 27 December, the hospital said in an official release.

“His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. In view of his improving medical condition, he is being discharged today,” states the bulletin as reported by The News Minute.

Post-discharge from the hospital, the actor has been advised to take complete bed rest, also prescribing minimal physical activity and avoiding stress.

Sunday’s bulletin further states that in view of Rajinikanth’s post-transplant status, hypertension and his age, his doctors have also counselled him to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19 .

Superstar @rajinikanth's blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better. He is being discharged from the hospital today. pic.twitter.com/GmvAqaCO8M — Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) December 27, 2020

Rajinikanth has been hospitalised at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday following a severe bout of blood pressure fluctuation.

The actor, who had been busy shooting for his upcoming project in the city, had been isolating himself. The shoot was suspended after at least four crew members tested positive for coronavirus . Rajinikanth, who had tested negative at the time, decided to quarantine himself nonetheless.

According to an official statement by the hospital on Saturday, "nothing alarming" was revealed in the "investigations reports" of the actor.