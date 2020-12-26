Rajinikanth is 'recovering well,' reports haven't revealed anything 'alarming,' confirms Hyderabad hospital

The hospital said the decision on Rajinikanth's discharge would be taken based on his investigation and how well are they able to control his blood pressure.

Legendary actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was recently admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, for severe blood pressure fluctuations is doing better now, Mint cited the hospital as having said.

As per the report, a health bulletin by the hospital stated that the superstar's blood pressure was still on the higher side, but is in control. The report added that the investigations have not revealed anything 'alarming' thus far about his health.

As per a report in Times Now, the official statement from Apollo Hospitals stated, "He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday."

The hospital added that the veteran actor has been advised complete rest in view of his blood pressure condition and that visitors are not being allowed to meet him.

The 70-year old actor is scheduled for a further set of investigations on Saturday, reports of which would be available by the evening, it said.

According to Apollo Hospitals. a decision on his discharge would be taken based on his investigation and how well are they able to control his blood pressure.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Kamal Haasan wished the actor a speedy recovery on Friday.

Recently, the shooting of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annatthe was stalled after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test. The production house of the film announced that Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. The shooting was subsequently stalled to ensure safety of the team.

Annaatthe will also star actors Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbhu, Prakash Raj and Soori in pivotal roles.

The actor is set to launch his own political party in Tamil Nadu next month, ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls there.

Rajinikanth had earlier announced that he will launch his own outfit and face the polls.

He is likely to disclose more about his plans by the end of this month.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)