Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad after experiencing severe BP fluctuation, exhaustion
Rajinikanth is not displaying any coronavirus symptom and is currently 'haemodynamically stable.'
Rajinikanth has been hospitalised at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad following a severe bout of blood pressure fluctuation, state a press release by the hospital chain. The actor, who had been busy shooting for his upcoming project in the city, had been isolating himself. The shoot was suspended after at least four crew members tested positive for coronavirus . Rajinikanth, who had tested negative at the time, decided to quarantine himself nonetheless.
The hospital's press release states that Rajinikanth is not exhibiting any other COVID-19 symptom but the blood pressure fluctuation needed to be monitored constantly. Apart from the BP and exhaustion, the actor does not seem to have any other distress, the press statement added.
A press release by Apollo Hospitals said, “Mr. Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for COVID-19 . Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on 22 December for COVID-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely.” (sic)
“Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19 , his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable,” the note added. (sic)
The actor had been amidst the shoot of Annaatthe had been halted.
