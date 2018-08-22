Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0: BBC documentary on film leaked, clip shows Amy Jackson in dance sequence

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 is perhaps one of the most anticipated films of the year and there is ever-mounting curiosity surrounding the film. A BBC documentary on the making of 2.0 has now leaked online becoming viral on social media.

The 2-minute-long clip features the lead along with Amy Jackson being choreographed for a dance sequence. The makers are seen in the video working on the VFX and special effects.

2.0, as per the leaked video, is the first Indian film to have been shot using the 3D camera.

Made on an staggering budget of over Rs 360 crore, 2.0 is considered to be the costliest production ever in India. Recently, some more money, reportedly somewhere around Rs 100 crore, was added into the production in order to get the VFX quality enhanced to state-of-the-art standards. Even the satellite rights of the film has been sold to ZEE at a staggering Rs 110 crore, which is so far the highest amount in terms of regional cinema.

In 2.0, Rajinikanth will reprise his Enthiran avatar as Dr Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti, while Akshay Kumar will essay the antagonistic part of the evil scientist Dr Richard. The film also marks Akshay's debut in the Tamil film industry.

Actress Amy Jackson will also be seen in the film in a pivotal part that has been kept under wraps so far. Apart from these three, 2.0 also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Riyaz Khan.

The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman; the makers of the film had a grand audio launch in Dubai in October 2017.

At the same event, Rajinikanth was quoted saying, "It (2.0) is going to be India's most prestigious film. It will not only attract Indian audiences but will also equally appeal to all overseas film buffs."

2.0 is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions and will release on 29 November.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 13:24 PM